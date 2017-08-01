Toybox – Easy To Use 3D Printer For Kids To Print Their Own Toys

Easy-To-Use 3D Printer
Just For Kids

3D PRINT ANY TOY YOU WANT

Press one button and watch your toys come to life. Play time just got so much better.

Easy to Use

500+ Toy Catalog

Rapid Print Time

Easy-to-design Toys

For Ages 5 & Up

High-quality Resolution

Unleash Creativity

Games, blocks, or any other toy they can think of. Print with endless possibilities.

Fast, High-Res 3D Printing

Toybox’s advanced technology means precision details bring your toys to life faster than ever before.

Fun For All Ages

Toybox’s one-touch technology and always-growing toy catalog mean fun for the whole family.

No Mess, No Hassle

Because all materials are kid-friendly, you can keep Toybox right on your desktop for instant printing fun.

TOYS ON DEMAND

Upload designs to create your own toys or draw them and bring your creations to life.

1. Browse the Catalog

2. Select Your Toy

3. Hit Print

4. Watch your toy come to life

HOLIDAY 2017

DELIVERY GUARANTEED

Endless Possibilities With An Open System

Upload and create your own toys

Any toy at the push of a button

Flip through our catalog of toys to find and build anything you want! We’re adding new toys all the time, and all your designs are saved to the Toybox cloud.

And so much more!

TOYBOX FOR iOS, ANDROID, & DESKTOP

The free iOS and Android app lets you easily set up and start printing.

 

Toybox is not only a fantastic toy but also a state-of-the-art 3D printer that can be used by professionals

Rodrigo Mayen,

Creative Professional

The Toybox team went above and beyond to make sure the experience is seamless, fun, and educational

Karen Virgil,

Parent

Welcome to the future sir. What can I build for you?

Joaquin Taracena,

12 years old