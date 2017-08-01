Toybox – Easy To Use 3D Printer For Kids To Print Their Own Toys
Easy-To-Use 3D Printer
Just For Kids
Crowdfunding Soon
Sign up now to access the launch-day deal of up to 50% off.
Crowdfunding Now on
Pre-Order now to save up to 50% off.
3D PRINT ANY TOY YOU WANT
Press one button and watch your toys come to life. Play time just got so much better.
Unleash Creativity
Games, blocks, or any other toy they can think of. Print with endless possibilities.
Fast, High-Res 3D Printing
Toybox’s advanced technology means precision details bring your toys to life faster than ever before.
Fun For All Ages
Toybox’s one-touch technology and always-growing toy catalog mean fun for the whole family.
No Mess, No Hassle
Because all materials are kid-friendly, you can keep Toybox right on your desktop for instant printing fun.
TOYS ON DEMAND
Upload designs to create your own toys or draw them and bring your creations to life.
Endless Possibilities With An Open System
Upload and create your own toys
Any toy at the push of a button
Flip through our catalog of toys to find and build anything you want! We’re adding new toys all the time, and all your designs are saved to the Toybox cloud.
And so much more!
TOYBOX FOR iOS, ANDROID, & DESKTOP
The free iOS and Android app lets you easily set up and start printing.
Join Waitlist & Get Important Launch Updates
Crowdfunding Now on
Pre-Order now to save up to 50% off.
Toybox is not only a fantastic toy but also a state-of-the-art 3D printer that can be used by professionalsRodrigo Mayen,
The Toybox team went above and beyond to make sure the experience is seamless, fun, and educationalKaren Virgil,
Welcome to the future sir. What can I build for you?Joaquin Taracena,